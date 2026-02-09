anarchists claim responsibility for rail sabotage during italy olympics

Un gruppo anarchico ha rivendicato il sabotaggio delle ferrovie nel Nord Italia, avvenuto sabato scorso. Gli atti hanno causato disagi al traffico ferroviario durante i giorni in cui si svolgevano le Olimpiadi. La polizia ha avviato le indagini, mentre le autorità cercano di capire chi ci sia dietro a questi atti di protesta. Nessuno si è fatto male, ma i danni alle infrastrutture sono stati evidenti. La situazione resta sotto controllo, ma l’episodio ha acceso nuovamente i riflettori sulla sicurezza durante eventi di grande richiamo internazionale.

ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - An anarchist group claimed responsibility on Monday for sabotaging rail infrastructure in northern Italy on Saturday and disrupting train traffic on the first full day of the Winter Olympic Games. Police reported three separate episodes at different locations early on Saturday which caused delays of up to 2-12 hours for high-speed and regional services, particularly around the city of Bologna. “It therefore seems necessary to adopt clandestine methods, decentralise the conflict and multiply its fronts, and turn to self-defence and sabotage in order to survive the times ahead,” the anarchist statement said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Gli agenti italiani stanno indagando su un sospetto sabotaggio alla rete ferroviaria vicino a Bologna.

Tre sciatori sono morti oggi in valanghe in due zone diverse delle Alpi italiane, tra Trentino Alto Adige e Lombardia.

