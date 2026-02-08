Will Lewis lascia il Washington Post. Il direttore generale ha deciso di andarsene dopo aver fatto partire un grande piano di licenziamenti. La decisione arriva in un momento difficile per il giornale, che sta cercando di ristrutturarsi e ridurre i costi. Lewis ha annunciato la sua partenza senza specificare i motivi, ma la notizia fa discutere tra i dipendenti e gli osservatori del settore.

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Washington Post publisher and CEO Will Lewis is leaving the newspaper, it announced on Saturday after carrying out widespread layoffs this week. Lewis, a former Dow Jones chief executive and publisher of the Wall Street Journal, was appointed to the role at the Washington Post in 2023 as the newspaper was suffering steep financial losses. He took over from Fred Ryan, who had served as publisher and CEO for nearly a decade. Jeff D’Onofrio, chief financial officer of the newspaper owned by Jeff Bezos, will serve as acting publisher and CEO, said. He joined the newspaper last June after serving in various roles at Google and Yahoo, among other companies. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Washington Post publisher Will Lewis announces departure, following mass layoffs

