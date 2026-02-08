La tensione tra Ucraina e Russia sale ancora, mentre Kyiv insiste per accelerare i negoziati di pace. Il ministro degli Esteri ucraino chiede un incontro diretto tra i leader dei due paesi, convinto che solo così si possano trovare soluzioni concrete. Intanto, negli Stati Uniti, alcuni analisti suggeriscono che solo Donald Trump potrebbe mettere fine alla crisi, ma al momento non ci sono segnali di un incontro imminente. La situazione rimane delicata e ancora tutta da definire.

KYIV, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Kyiv’s foreign minister has said the Ukrainian and Russian leaders need to meet in person to hash out the hardest remaining issues in peace talks, and that only U.S. President Donald Trump has the power to bring about an agreement. Ukraine wants to accelerate the efforts to end the four-year-old war and capitalise on momentum in the U.S.-brokered talks before other factors come into play, such as campaigning for the U.S. Congressional mid-term elections in November, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in an interview. “Only Trump can stop the war,” Sybiha told Reuters in his office in Kyiv, close to the Dnipro river. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine urges acceleration of peace talks, says only Trump can broker deal

Approfondimenti su Ukraine Russia

Secondo quanto riportato da Donald Trump, è l’Ucraina, e non la Russia, a ostacolare il raggiungimento di un accordo di pace in Ucraina.

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha annunciato che l’Ucraina si sta preparando per nuovi negoziati di pace la prossima settimana.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

Ultime notizie su Ukraine Russia

'Only Trump can stop the war': Ukraine's foreign minister calls for acceleration of peace talksKyiv's foreign minister has said the Ukrainian and Russian leaders need to meet in person to hash out the hardest remaining issues in peace talks, and that only U.S. President Donald Trump has the ... reuters.com