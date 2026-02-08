trump meets with honduran president asfura

Donald Trump ha incontrato il presidente dell’Honduras, Nasry Asfura, a Palm Beach. L’incontro si è svolto nel suo resort di Mar-a-Lago, senza grandi annunci ufficiali, ma confermando l’attenzione degli Stati Uniti verso i rapporti con il paese centroamericano. Nessuna dichiarazione dettagliata è stata rilasciata al momento, mentre i due leader hanno discusso di questioni bilaterali.

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he met with President of Honduras, Nasry Asfura, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. Trump said the countries have a close partnership on security, and are working together to "counter dangerous Cartels and Drug Traffickers, and deporting Illegal Migrants and Gang Members out of the United States." The conservative politician and businessman was sworn in as president of Honduras last month after a closely fought election marred by allegations of fraud and political tension fueled by U.S. interference.

Nasry Asfura ha giurato come nuovo presidente dell’Honduras, sostenuto dall’appoggio di Donald Trump.

President Trump slated to meet with Honduran president

