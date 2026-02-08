thailand votes in three way race as risk of instability looms

Questa mattina in Thailandia si sono aperti i seggi per le elezioni generali. Gli elettori devono scegliere tra tre principali candidati, mentre cresce il rischio di instabilità politica. La campagna elettorale è stata intensa e ora tutto si concentra sul voto di domenica.

At that point, he had been in power for less than 100 days, taking over after the ouster of premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the populist Pheu Thai party over the Cambodian crisis. Pheu Thai, backed by the billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who himself went to jail just days after his daughter’s removal, is down but not out, according to surveys. But it is the progressive People’s Party, with its message of structural change and reforms to Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, that has consistently led opinion polls during the campaign season. “This election is about whether Thailand will get out of its rut, whether Thailand will break out of its political instability and economic doldrums that have persisted,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

