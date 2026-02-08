La notizia ufficiale è arrivata: il governo sudafricano ha deciso di ritirare le truppe dalla missione di pace delle Nazioni Unite in Congo. Il presidente Cyril Ramaphosa ha annunciato che il paese ha preso questa decisione dopo aver valutato la situazione sul campo. La mossa potrebbe influenzare l’andamento degli sforzi internazionali per stabilizzare la regione, anche se i dettagli su quando e come avverrà il ritiro ancora non sono stati resi noti. La decisione ha sorpreso alcuni osservatori, che avevano visto nel coinvolgimento sudafricano un

Ramaphosa has told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the decision, which was influenced by the need to “realign” the resources of South Africa’s armed forces, the statement said. South Africa has supported U.N. peacekeeping efforts in Congo for 27 years and has more than 700 soldiers deployed there. The U.N. mission had a total of nearly 11,000 troops and police deployed when its mandate was extended in December. The U.N. mission’s mandate is to counter the many rebel groups active in Congo’s restive east, where conflict has raged for decades and where there has been a recent escalation in fighting. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in Congo

Approfondimenti su South Africa Congo

Le truppe siriane hanno attraversato numerosi paesi e città nel nord del paese, in seguito alla ritirata dei combattenti curdi, secondo quanto riportato il 17 gennaio.

La missione di peacekeeping dell’Onu in Congo si prepara a inviare la sua prima squadra per monitorare un cessate il fuoco tra il governo e i ribelli dell’AFCM23.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

SA withdraws troop contribution to Monusco

Ultime notizie su South Africa Congo

Argomenti discussi: Did India Drop Russian Oil? Kremlin Says It Has Heard Nothing.

South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in CongoJOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa will withdraw its troops from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said in a ... msn.com

South Africa to withdraw troops from DRC peacekeeping mission by year-endSouth Africa has announced its withdrawal of troops from a United Nations (UN) mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). According to the Presidency, South Africa will work jointly with the ... ewn.co.za

(-) * 8 South Africa (2024) 8 Australia (2022-24) 7 India (2012-14) #T20WorldCup2026 #INDvUSA facebook

Italy win in a Roman deluge deservedly so. Conditions took me back a long way, to the South Africa -France World Cup semi-final in 1995. x.com