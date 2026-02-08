A Lisbona, Antonio Jose Seguro ha conquistato una netta vittoria nel ballottaggio presidenziale. Le prime proiezioni indicano che il candidato socialista si prepara a vincere con un margine ampio, battendo facilmente il rivale di destra. La sua candidatura ha riscosso un forte sostegno tra gli elettori, mentre la campagna si conclude senza sorprese. Ora si attende solo l’ufficialità dei risultati.

The exit polls conducted for television channels RTP, SIC and TVICNN placed Ventura at 27%-33%, still a better result than the 22.8% his anti-immigration Chega party achieved in last year’s general election. Last year, Chega became the second-largest parliamentary force, overtaking the Socialists and landing behind the centre-right ruling alliance, which garnered 31.2%. Despite his loss on Sunday, 43-year-old Ventura, a charismatic former TV sports commentator, can now boast increased support, reflecting the growing influence of the far right in Portugal and much of Europe. The presidency is a largely ceremonial role in Portugal but wields some key powers, including in some circumstances to dissolve parliament, to call a snap parliamentary election, and to veto legislation. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Socialist defeats far-right candidate in Portugal’s presidential runoff, exit polls show

Oggi in Portogallo si sono aperti i seggi per il secondo turno delle elezioni presidenziali.

In Portogallo si svolgono le elezioni presidenziali, con i cittadini che si sono recati alle urne per scegliere il nuovo capo dello Stato.

