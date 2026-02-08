Un alleato di Milorad Dodik ha vinto il voto di seconda istanza per la presidenza della Republika Srpska, nella Bosnia-Erzegovina. La corsa è stata molto combattuta e il risultato ha sorpreso molti, considerando l’incertezza che aveva caratterizzato il voto precedente. La vittoria rafforza la posizione del leader separatista e potrebbe influenzare gli equilibri politici della regione.

Sinisa Karan, of the republic’s ruling SNSD party, was also the victor in the November election for the largely ceremonial post. His opponent, Branko Blanusa of the Serb Democratic Party, conceded defeat in Sunday’s partial rerun but accused the ruling party of vote buying and “election engineering”. “From now I am the president of all of you, of all citizens of the Republika Srpska,” Sinisa Karan said at a news conference. Bosnia’s central election commission is expected to release preliminary results of the vote later on Sunday. The repeat vote was limited to a small portion of the electorate, covering just 136 polling stations and 85,000 eligible voters, but the close November tally raised the possibility that it could alter the final result. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Separatist wins rerun vote for president of Bosnian Serb region

Approfondimenti su Bosnia Serb

Il governo del primo ministro ceco Andrej Babis ha ottenuto la fiducia del parlamento, consolidando la propria posizione.

In Uganda, internet access è stato parzialmente ripristinato dopo le elezioni che hanno visto il presidente Yoweri Museveni, 81 anni, confermarsi per un settimo mandato.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Ally wins tight Republika Srpska election

Ultime notizie su Bosnia Serb

Separatist wins rerun vote for president of Bosnian Serb regionSARAJEVO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A close ally of Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik declared victory in a partial rerun on Sunday of the Serb Republic's presidential election, which was called ... msn.com