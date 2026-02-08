Russia says man suspected of shooting top general has been detained in Dubai

La Russia annuncia di aver arrestato a Dubai l’uomo sospettato di aver sparato e ucciso il generale Vladimir Ale. La notizia arriva poche ore dopo l’episodio avvenuto in Russia, e il governo di Mosca conferma di aver intercettato il sospettato. Le autorità russe stanno ancora indagando sui dettagli dell’episodio, mentre l’uomo si trova ora sotto controllo delle forze di sicurezza negli Emirati Arabi.

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence arm, was shot several times in an apartment block in Moscow on Friday, investigators said. He underwent surgery after the shooting, Russian media said. The FSB said a Russian citizen named Lyubomir Korba was detained in Dubai on suspicion of carrying out the shooting. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of being behind the assassination attempt, which he said was designed to sabotage peace talks. Ukraine said it had nothing to do with the shooting. Alexeyev’s boss, Admiral Igor Kostyukov, the head of the GRU, has been leading Russia’s delegation in negotiations with Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on security-related aspects of a potential peace deal. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

