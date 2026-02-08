La corte neozelandese ascolta oggi l’appello di Brenton Tarrant, il suprematista bianco condannato per aver ucciso 51 persone e ferito decine di altri durante l’attacco alle due moschee di Christchurch. L’uomo ha presentato ricorso contro la sentenza, che prevedeva l’ergastolo senza possibilità di libertà condizionata. La procedura si svolge in un momento di grande tensione nel paese, che cerca di fare i conti con il tragico evento e le sue conseguenze.

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers and injured dozens at two mosques in New Zealand will begin an appeal hearing against his sentence on Monday. Brenton Tarrant, 35, opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019, in the worst mass shooting in the country’s history. He was convicted of 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act and is serving a life sentence in prison without parole. It was the first time a New Zealand court had sentenced a person to prison for the rest of their life. New Zealand’s worst peacetime killing shocked the country and prompted the government to quickly tighten gun laws. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - New Zealand to hear Christchurch mosque shooter’s appeal against sentence

