Meloni condemns ‘enemies of Italy’ after clashes in Olympics host city Milan

Giorgia Meloni ha chiamato “nemici dell’Italia” gli oppositori delle Olimpiadi dopo gli scontri avvenuti nel centro di Milano. La premier ha condannato le manifestazioni violente, sottolineando che non rappresentano il paese e non devono fermare lo svolgimento delle Olimpiadi. La situazione resta tesa, mentre le forze dell’ordine cercano di mantenere l’ordine nella città che ospiterà gli eventi sportivi.

The incidents happened on the first full day of competition in the Winter Games that Milan, Italy’s financial capital, is hosting with the Alpine town of Cortina d’Ampezzo. Meloni praised the thousands of Italians who she said were working to make the Games run smoothly and present a positive face of Italy. “Then there are those who are enemies of Italy and Italians, demonstrating ‘against the Olympics’ and ensuring that these images are broadcast on television screens around the world. After others cut the railway cables to prevent trains from departing,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday. A group of around 100 protesters threw firecrackers, smoke bombs and bottles at police after breaking away from the main body of a demonstration in Milan. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

#Olympics-Italy Giorgia Meloni ha incontrato a Milano il vicepresidente degli Stati Uniti JD Vance, poco prima dell’inizio delle Olimpiadi invernali.

Una ventina di manifestanti incappucciati hanno lanciato fumogeni e petardi contro la polizia durante una protesta a Milano.

