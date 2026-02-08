Giorgia Meloni ha condannato duramente i manifestanti anti-olimpiadi a Milano, definendoli “nemici dell’Italia”. La premier ha espresso la sua ferma opposizione alle proteste che sono sfociate in violenza durante le manifestazioni. Nel frattempo, anche il Comitato Olimpico Internazionale si è schierato contro gli scontri, chiedendo calma e rispetto. La situazione resta tesa, mentre le forze dell’ordine cercano di riportare l’ordine in città.

The International Olympic Committee also joined in the criticism, saying violence had no place at the Games. The incidents happened on the first full day of competition in the Winter Games that Milan, Italy’s financial capital, is hosting with the Alpine town of Cortina d’Ampezzo. Meloni praised the thousands of Italians who were working to make the Games run smoothly and present a positive face of Italy. “Then there are those who are enemies of Italy and Italians, demonstrating ‘against the Olympics’ and ensuring that these images are broadcast on television screens around the world. After others cut the railway cables to prevent trains from departing,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Meloni and IOC condemn clashes in Olympics host Milan after protest

L'International Olympic Committee non ha ancora avviato comunicazioni ufficiali con la Casa Bianca riguardo alla candidatura di Los Angeles per i Giochi Olimpici del 2028.

ITALY | MELONI DOUBLES DOWN ON SECURITY Giorgia Meloni announces a new package of security measures, calling it part of a long-term strategy — not a one-off move. What’s in focus: Stronger protection and tools for law enforcement Easi facebook