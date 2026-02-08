Magniitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba EMSC says

Questa mattina a Cuba si è registrato un terremoto di magnitudo 5.5. L’European Mediterranean Seismological Centre ha confermato che l’evento si è verificato domenica, senza ancora dettagli sulla situazione nelle zone colpite. Al momento, non si segnalano vittime o danni gravi, ma le autorità hanno già avviato controlli nelle aree più vicine all’epicentro. La popolazione, sorpresa dall’evento, ha cercato rifugio in strada.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Cuba on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The ESMC initially reported a magnitude of 5.9 before downgrading it to 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), the EMSC said. L'8 febbraio (Reuters) - Un terremoto di magnitudo 5,5 ha colpito Cuba domenica, ha detto il Centro sismologico europeo del Mediterraneo (EMSC). L'ESMC ha inizialmente riportato una magnitudo di 5,9 prima di declassarla a 5,5. Il terremoto si è verificato a una profondità di 15 km (9,32 miglia), ha dichiarato l'EMSC.

