Jeff Jarrett conferma che AJ Styles tornerà a combattere. La notizia circola da alcuni giorni, ma ora è ufficiale: il wrestler americano tornerà nel ring. La sua carriera nella WWE sembrava finita dopo la sconfitta al Royal Rumble contro Gunther, ma Jarrett assicura che Styles non si arrende e tornerà presto a lottare. I fan sono già in trepidante attesa di rivederlo in azione.

La carriera di AJ Styles nella WWE sembrava arrivata al capolinea dopo la sconfitta al Royal Rumble in un match con la carriera in palio contro Gunther. Eppure, c’è chi non ci crede affatto. Jeff Jarrett, fondatore della TNA — la promotion dove AJ Styles è diventato una stella — ha espresso la sua opinione nel suo podcast My World. Jeff Jarrett sul futuro di AJ Styles: “Non abbiamo visto l’ultima di lui”. Secondo Jarrett, la stipulazione del match non va presa alla lettera, e il valore di AJ Styles nel settore è semmai cresciuto dopo la sconfitta: “Non abbiamo ancora visto l’ultimo match di AJ Styles. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

© Zonawrestling.net - Jeff Jarrett: “AJ Styles tornerà a combattere”

Approfondimenti su Royal Rumble

Jeff Jarrett critica la recente direzione aziendale della WWE, sottolineando come l'attenzione di Wall Street sembri aver preso il sopravvento sui fan.

Recentemente, Jeff Jarrett, membro della WWE Hall of Fame, ha chiarito alcune voci riguardanti Vince McMahon.

Ultime notizie su Royal Rumble

