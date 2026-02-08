A Tokyo, i cittadini sono andati alle urne in un clima incerto, mentre la neve ha rallentato la partecipazione. Le aspettative sono di una vittoria schiacciante per il premier Sanae Takaichi, ma le condizioni meteo hanno fatto sentire il loro peso sulla partecipazione. La giornata elettorale si svolge tra qualche difficoltà, con i seggi aperti e le schede da consegnare, mentre tutti aspettano di sapere chi guiderà il Paese nei prossimi anni.

If the coalition of Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party with the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, wins 310 seats, it would be able to override the opposition-controlled upper chamber. Takaichi, 64, who became prime minister in October after being selected LDP leader, sought a mandate from voters in a rare winter election as she rides a wave of popularity. “If Takaichi wins big, she will have more political room to follow through on key commitments, including on consumption tax” cuts, said Seiji Inada, managing director at FGS Global, a strategic advisory consultancy. “Markets could react in the following days, and the yen could come under renewed pressure. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Japan votes in test for PM Takaichi as snow weighs on turnout

Approfondimenti su Japan Votes

La relazione tra Giappone e Stati Uniti è fondamentale per la stabilità regionale.

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung visiterà il Giappone il 13 e 14 gennaio per un vertice con la prima ministra Sanae Takaichi.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Ultime notizie su Japan Votes

Japan votes in test for PM Takaichi as snow weighs on turnoutTOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japanese voters were casting ballots on Sunday in an election expected to hand Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a resounding win, although record snowfall in parts of the country ... msn.com

Japan’s Valentine’s Day is a two-step story Feb 14 Mar 14 facebook