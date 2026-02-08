iran insists on right to enrichment ready for confidence building

L’Iran ha ribadito di voler continuare a arricchire uranio, affermando che questo diritto è fondamentale nelle trattative sul nucleare. Teheran si dice pronto a collaborare, ma non intende rinunciare a questa sua prerogativa, anche se le negoziazioni con le potenze mondiali sono in stallo. La questione resta al centro del confronto, mentre si aspettano segnali concreti da parte della comunità internazionale.

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium is key for nuclear talks with the U.S. to succeed, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday. American and Iranian diplomats held indirect talks in Oman on Friday, aimed at reviving diplomacy amid a U.S. naval buildup near Iran and Tehran’s vows of a harsh response if attacked. “Zero enrichment can never be accepted by us. Hence, we need to focus on discussions that accept enrichment inside Iran while building trust that enrichment is and will stay for peaceful purposes,” Araqchi said. Iran and the U.S. held five rounds of nuclear talks last year, which stalled mainly due to disagreements over uranium enrichment inside Iran. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

