Tre persone sono state uccise e un sacerdote cattolico rapito questa mattina a Bauchi, nel nord della Nigeria. I rapinatori armati sono entrati nella residenza del sacerdote e hanno aperto il fuoco, lasciando sul campo tre vittime. Dopo aver preso il sacerdote e alcuni altri presenti, i criminali sono fuggiti nel nulla. La polizia sta indagando sull’accaduto, ma al momento non ci sono ancora tracce dei rapinatori. La comunità locale è sotto shock per quanto successo.

A statement by the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan named the kidnapped clergyman as Nathaniel Asuwaye, parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Karku. Attacks in the region have drawn the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused Nigeria’s government of failing to protect Christians, a charge Abuja denies. U.S. forces struck what they described as terrorist targets in northwestern Nigeria on December 25. Rights group Amnesty International said in a statement on Sunday that Nigeria’s security crisis was “increasingly getting out of hand”. It accused the government of “gross incompetence” and failure to protect civilians as gunmen kill, abduct and terrorise rural communities across several northern states, including Kaduna. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Gunmen kill three people and abduct Catholic priest in northern Nigeria

