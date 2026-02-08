four indian students injured in knife attack in russia embassy says

Quattro studenti indiani sono rimasti feriti in un’aggressione con coltello a una università medica in Russia, nella regione di Bashkortostan. L’ambasciata indiana ha confermato l’accaduto, ma al momento non ci sono dettagli sulle condizioni dei giovani o sui responsabili. La polizia russa sta indagando sull’incidente, che ha colpito ancora una volta il problema della sicurezza nelle università straniere.

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Four Indian students were injured in a knife attack at a medical university in Russia’s Bashkortostan region on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Moscow and Russian investigators said. “An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured,” the Indian embassy said. Russian investigators said a 15-year-old attacked students with a knife. Several students in the city of Ufa, about 1,100 kilometres east of Moscow, as well as police officers, were injured in the attack in a student dormitory, investigators said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Un attacco missilistico e con droni ha colpito Kharkiv, seconda città dell’Ucraina, causando danni a edifici residenziali e a una scuola.

La Lithuania ha dichiarato che l'intelligence militare russa, GRU, sarebbe stata coinvolta in un tentativo di incendio doloso nel 2024 presso uno stabilimento che fornisce servizi di scansione a onde radio.

