Il governo etiope ha accusato ufficialmente l’Eritrea di aver lanciato attacchi militari e di sostenere gruppi armati sul suo territorio. La tensione tra i due paesi si fa sempre più alta, con Addis Abeba che chiede spiegazioni e minaccia reazioni. Per ora, nessuna conferma da parte di Asmara.

The two longstanding foes who waged war against each other between 1998 and 2000, signed a peace deal in 2018 and were allies during Ethiopia’s two-year war against regional authorities in the northern Tigray region. But Eritrea was not a party to the 2022 agreement that ended the Tigray conflict, and relations between the two nations have plunged into acrimony since then. Recent clashes between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian troops have raised fears of a return to war. An Eritrean government spokesperson said officials were checking whether the letter had been delivered to the foreign ministry. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of military aggression, backing armed groups

Approfondimenti su Ethiopia Eritrea

Questa mattina, il Pentagono ha annunciato che Stati Uniti e Russia riprenderanno i contatti militari a livello alto.

Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare contenuti social e video collegati.

Ethiopia vs Eritrea Military Power Comparison (Who is Stronger)

Ultime notizie su Ethiopia Eritrea

Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of military aggression, backing armed groupsADDIS ABABA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's foreign minister has accused neighbouring Eritrea of military aggression and of supporting armed groups inside Ethiopian territory, according to a letter seen ... msn.com

Ethiopia's prime minister accuses Eritrea of mass killings during Tigray warEthiopian prime minister has accused Eritrea of mass killings while fighting alongside government troops against regional forces in the war in the troubled northern region of Tigray that ended in 2022 ... abcnews.go.com