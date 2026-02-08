Distrust desertions and dwindling bonuses undermine Socialist Party’s grip on Venezuela

A Maracaibo, alcuni membri del partito socialista hanno iniziato a visitare le case dei cittadini, cercando di riconquistare il sostegno perduto. La fiducia nel partito si sgretola, tra abbandoni e bonus sempre più ridotti che indeboliscono la presa di potere del governo. La situazione si fa difficile e i cittadini sembrano sempre meno convinti della linea ufficiale.

(Reuters) Feb 8 - On the edge of Venezuela’s main oil city Maracaibo, members of a local branch of the ruling socialist party went door-to-door in the weeks after U.S. forces captured President Nicolas Maduro, asking residents if they still supported the party that has run the country for nearly 20 years. The result: about half of members said they no longer did. “The response is very bad,” said a person who helped lead the effort. “There is division among us.” While Reuters was not able to independently verify the canvassing results, the reported drop in support aligned with information gathered from three other parts of the country. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

