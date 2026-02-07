us wants russia ukraine to end war by summer zelenskiy says

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha detto che gli Stati Uniti vogliono che Russia e Ucraina trovino una soluzione al conflitto prima dell’estate. La guerra, la più grande dopo la Seconda guerra mondiale, continua a far perdere vite e a complicare la situazione nella regione. Zelenskiy ha ribadito l’urgenza di un accordo e ha chiesto sforzi concreti da parte di tutte le parti coinvolte. La tensione resta alta e nessuna delle parti sembra vicina a un’intesa definitiva.

KYIV, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The United States wants Russia and Ukraine to find a solution on how to end the war, the largest since World War Two, before summer, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. In remarks to reporters released by his office on Saturday, Zelenskiy said that Washington had proposed a new round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow to take place in Miami in a week and that Kyiv had agreed to that. “The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war before the start of this summer, and will likely pressure the parties to adhere to this schedule,” Zelenskiy said. “The (mid-term Congressional) elections are definitely more important to them. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

