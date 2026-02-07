US pushes Russia and Ukraine to end war by summer Zelenskiy says
Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha detto che gli Stati Uniti spingono Russia e Ucraina a trovare una soluzione per mettere fine alla guerra già prima dell’estate. Zelenskiy ha ribadito che entrambe le parti devono fare uno sforzo per arrivare a un accordo, anche se finora i negoziati sono ancora in stallo. La pressione di Washington si fa sentire, mentre in Ucraina si intensificano gli scontri e le tensioni sul fronte.
KYIV, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The United States wants Moscow and Kyiv to find a solution on how to end the war in Ukraine before summer, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. In remarks to reporters released by his office on Saturday after Ukraine and Russia held two days of U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi this week, Zelenskiy said Washington had proposed talks in Miami in a week, and that Kyiv had agreed to that. “The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war before the start of this summer, and will likely pressure the parties to adhere to this schedule,” Zelenskiy said. “The (November mid-term U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha detto che gli Stati Uniti vogliono che Russia e Ucraina trovino una soluzione al conflitto prima dell’estate.
Il Papa ha espresso preoccupazione per le sofferenze dei civili ucraini a causa delle recenti tensioni e degli attacchi in corso.
