Due sospetti coinvolti nell’attentato contro il generale russo Vladimir Alekseyev saranno presto interrogati. La polizia ha fermato due persone e prevede di ascoltarle nelle prossime ore. L’attacco, avvenuto di recente, ha scosso le autorità russe, che cercano di fare luce su chi abbia deciso di colpire il generale e con quale scopo. Le indagini sono ancora in corso, ma l’obiettivo è chiarire se ci siano collegamenti con altri eventi o movimenti interni.

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Two suspects in the attempted assassination of top Russian military intelligence general Vladimir Alekseyev “will soon be interrogated,” the Rus. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Two suspects in attempted killing of Russian general ‘will soon be interrogated’, Kommersant newspaper cites source

Approfondimenti su Vladimir Alekseyev

Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergei Lavrov ha accusato oggi l’Ucraina di aver tentato di assassinare un alto ufficiale russo a Mosca.

In Polonia, cinque uomini sono stati accusati di aver partecipato a un complotto di sabotaggio legato a un'operazione russa, che prevedeva l'invio di pacchi esplosivi nel Regno Unito.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

Ultime notizie su Vladimir Alekseyev

Argomenti discussi: Murder during a robbery in Bari in 2002, arrest after 23 years: breakthrough in the investigation.

Two suspects in attempted killing of Russian general ‘will soon be interrogated’, Kommersant newspaper cites sourceTwo suspects in the attempted assassination of top Russian military intelligence general Vladimir Alekseyev will soon be interrogated, the Russian newspaper Kommersant ... theprint.in

Two arrested over attempted sabotage of German naval vesselsTwo port workers are accused of trying to damage military ships, including by dumping gravel into an engine. msn.com