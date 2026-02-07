Donald Trump ha detto che ci sono “molti buoni colloqui” in corso sulla guerra in Ucraina. Il presidente americano ha confermato che le discussioni tra le parti stanno andando avanti, senza entrare nei dettagli. Trump ha infatti preferito mantenere un tono positivo, lasciando intendere che ci sono spiragli per una soluzione. Nessuna data precisa o accordo annunciato, ma l’interesse per la questione resta alto.

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday “very good talks” were ongoing regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine and he added, without elaborating, that “something could be happening” as a result of the negotiations. “Very, very good talks today, having to do with Russia-Ukraine. Something could be happening,” Trump told reporters. The Republican leader had vowed to end the war that began with a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but more than a year into his second term, Trump’s promise has remained unfulfilled. Reuters reported on Friday U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators have discussed an ambitious March goal for Russia and Ukraine to agree on a peace deal, though that timeline is likely to slip given a lack of agreement on the key issue of territory, according to sources familiar with the matter. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Trump says good talks ongoing on Ukraine

Approfondimenti su Donald Trump Ukraine

Donald Trump ha confermato che i negoziati con l’Iran sono ancora in corso, nonostante le tensioni tra i due paesi siano alte.

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha annunciato che l’Ucraina si sta preparando per nuovi negoziati di pace la prossima settimana.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

Putin Backs Trump Plan to End War in Ukraine

Ultime notizie su Donald Trump Ukraine

Argomenti discussi: Trump: 'We have started negotiations on Greenland'; Politico: Fico traumatizzato dalla salute mentale di Trump. Il premier costretto a smentire; Oil Slides as Iran Talks Ease Risks; Nuclear, tense nerves on the eve of US-Iran talks.

Trump says good talks ongoing on UkraineBy Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday very good talks were ongoing regarding Russia's war in Ukraine and he added, without elaborating, that ... msn.com

Trump says U.S. and Iran had very good talksOmani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi meets with President Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. negotiator Jared Kushner ahead of U.S.-Iran talks in Muscat, Oman, on Feb. 6. axios.com

“Relationship with China extremely good,” says Trump after call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Read more at https://risingkashmir.com/relationship-with-china-extremely-good-says-trump-after-call-with-chinese-president-xi-jinping/ facebook