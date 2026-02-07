Trump orders prioritizing countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weapons
Donald Trump ha firmato un ordine esecutivo che cambia le regole per l’assegnazione degli acquisti di armi americane. Ora, gli Stati Uniti daranno priorità ai paesi che investono di più in difesa. La mossa punta a rafforzare i rapporti con i clienti più importanti e a sostenere l’industria bellica nazionale. La decisione potrebbe influenzare gli accordi già in corso e modificare le strategie di vendita all’estero.
Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would re-prioritize the customer list for U.S. weapons in favor of countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance in their region, the White House said on Friday. The executive order establishing the “America First Arms Transfer Strategy” marks a significant shift in U.S. arms sales policy. It directs federal agencies to prioritize foreign military sales to partners that have invested substantially in their own self-defense capabilities and occupy critical roles or geographies. The move is intended to accelerate delivery of U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Trump Orders
Trump says countries doing business with Iran face 25% tariff
Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ha annunciato che le nazioni che intrattengono rapporti commerciali con l’Iran saranno soggette a una tariffa del 25%.
South Korea’s Lee plays down proposed US chip tariffs, warns of higher prices
Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha commentato le proposte di aumenti tariffari sui chip negli Stati Uniti, sottolineando la possibilità di un impatto sui prezzi e sulla stabilità del mercato.
Trump Calls For Massive Increase To Defense Spending: $1.5 Trillion For 2027
Ultime notizie su Trump Orders
Trump orders prioritizing countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weaponsU.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would re-prioritize the customer list for U.S. weapons in favor of countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance in their ... reuters.com
World order and Donald TrumpDr Sudershan Kumar [email protected] The global order that emerged after second World War was anchored upon predictability, multilateralism and institutional restraint. However the recent ... dailyexcelsior.com
'DIRECTING ALL FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT': President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he spoke with Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday regarding her mother, Nancy's, apparent kidnapping. Details below. facebook
American Civil War. Questi pazzi di #Trump e #Vance stanno disfacendo gli Stati Uniti a tempo di record. E noi europei siamo ancora ai comunicati congiunti. Il 2026 sarà davvero l’anno in cui o le pubbliche opinioni europee si mobilitano o cadremo. x.com
Il campo di ricerca consente di consultare ulteriori notizie e video correlati al tema.