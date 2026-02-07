Donald Trump ha firmato un ordine esecutivo che cambia le regole per l’assegnazione degli acquisti di armi americane. Ora, gli Stati Uniti daranno priorità ai paesi che investono di più in difesa. La mossa punta a rafforzare i rapporti con i clienti più importanti e a sostenere l’industria bellica nazionale. La decisione potrebbe influenzare gli accordi già in corso e modificare le strategie di vendita all’estero.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would re-prioritize the customer list for U.S. weapons in favor of countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance in their region, the White House said on Friday. The executive order establishing the “America First Arms Transfer Strategy” marks a significant shift in U.S. arms sales policy. It directs federal agencies to prioritize foreign military sales to partners that have invested substantially in their own self-defense capabilities and occupy critical roles or geographies. The move is intended to accelerate delivery of U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Trump orders prioritizing countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weapons

Approfondimenti su Trump Orders

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ha annunciato che le nazioni che intrattengono rapporti commerciali con l’Iran saranno soggette a una tariffa del 25%.

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha commentato le proposte di aumenti tariffari sui chip negli Stati Uniti, sottolineando la possibilità di un impatto sui prezzi e sulla stabilità del mercato.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Trump Calls For Massive Increase To Defense Spending: $1.5 Trillion For 2027

Ultime notizie su Trump Orders

Trump orders prioritizing countries with higher defense spending as customers for US weaponsU.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would re-prioritize the customer list for U.S. weapons in favor of countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance in their ... reuters.com

World order and Donald TrumpDr Sudershan Kumar [email protected] The global order that emerged after second World War was anchored upon predictability, multilateralism and institutional restraint. However the recent ... dailyexcelsior.com

'DIRECTING ALL FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT': President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he spoke with Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday regarding her mother, Nancy's, apparent kidnapping. Details below. facebook

American Civil War. Questi pazzi di #Trump e #Vance stanno disfacendo gli Stati Uniti a tempo di record. E noi europei siamo ancora ai comunicati congiunti. Il 2026 sarà davvero l’anno in cui o le pubbliche opinioni europee si mobilitano o cadremo. x.com