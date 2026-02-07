Trump administration won’t let student deported to Honduras return

La Trump administration ha rifiutato di permettere a uno studente deportato in Honduras di tornare negli Stati Uniti. Il giudice aveva proposto di rilasciare un visto studentesco, ma il governo ha deciso di opporsi, mantenendo la decisione di espellere il giovane. La vicenda si aggiunge alle tensioni tra le autorità e i migranti, con il caso che desta attenzione anche a livello legale.

Boston-based U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns had given the administration until Friday to decide how to “rectify the mistake” it made when it deported Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, a Babson College student who was detained at an airport while traveling to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her family in Texas. The 20-year-old college freshman is a Honduran national who was brought to the United States by her mother when she was age 8 while seeking asylum. Babson is located in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The U.S. Justice Department in a filing said that while it had conveyed the recommendation the judge made last month that the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Un giudice federale negli Stati Uniti ha suggerito all’amministrazione Trump di risolvere una situazione burocratica emettendo un visto studentesco a uno studente deportato erroneamente in Honduras.

Nel 2023, il Ghana ha accolto alcuni cittadini africani deportati dagli Stati Uniti, tra cui persone provenienti dalla regione dell’West Africa.

