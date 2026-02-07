Thousands in Islamabad mourn 31 killed in suicide bombing of Shi’ite mosque

A Islamabad, migliaia di persone si sono radunate per il lutto dopo l’attacco suicida contro una moschea sciita. I morti sono 31 e molti altri sono rimasti feriti. Le autorità stanno ancora indagando sulla dinamica dell’attentato, che ha scosso profondamente la città. La comunità sciita chiede risposte mentre si prepara ai funerali di massa.

A man opened fire at the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah compound on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, then detonated a bomb that killed 31, as well as himself, and injured more than 170 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. Funeral prayers for some of the victims were held in an open area near the mosque on Saturday morning under tight security, with police and a unit of elite commandos standing guard. Mourners beat their chests before stooping to lift the coffins and carry them toward the burial grounds. “Whoever did this terrorism, may God burn them in hell and turn them to ash,” the prayer leader told mourners. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

