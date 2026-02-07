olympics protesters to rally in milan denouncing impact of winter games

Questa mattina a Milano migliaia di persone si sono radunate per protestare contro l’impatto delle Olimpiadi invernali sulla città. I manifestanti hanno attraversato le vie del centro, lamentando soprattutto i rincari delle case e la difficoltà di trovare alloggi a prezzi accessibili. La protesta si è svolta senza incidenti, ma ha attirato l’attenzione su come i grandi eventi possano influenzare la quotidianità dei cittadini.

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Thousands of people were expected to march through Milan on Saturday in a protest over housing costs and urban affordability on the first full day of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics According to police estimates, more than 3,000 people are expected to join the march. It will set off at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) from the Medaglie d’Oro central square and cover nearly four kilometres (2.5 miles) before ending in Milan’s south-eastern quadrant of Corvetto, a historically working-class district. A rally last weekend by the hard-left in the city of Turin turned violent, with more than 100 police officers injured and nearly 30 protesters arrested, according to an interior ministry tally. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

