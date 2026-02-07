Le autorità messicane hanno trovato un corpo che potrebbe appartenere a uno dei dieci minatori scomparsi. La scoperta è avvenuta oggi, mentre le ricerche continuano nel tentativo di rintracciare gli altri dispersi. La famiglia dei lavoratori aspetta notizie con ansia, sperando in un esito positivo.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said steps were being taken to confirm the victim’s identity and collect evidence from the grave in Concordia, where remains of several other bodies were found some 45 km (28 miles) east of the Pacific coast city of Mazatlan. Police were yet to formally identify any of the bodies. Security Minister Omar Garcia confirmed last month that the area where the miners went missing is under the control of the Chapitos. The silver mine has been closed since the kidnapping. Authorities have yet to establish a reason as to why the group was kidnapped on January 23. Jaime Lopez, the uncle of Pablo Osorio, a 26-year-old engineer and one of the men who went missing, said as the family was poor they would not be able to afford a ransom. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Mexican authorities find remains matching one of 10 kidnapped miners

