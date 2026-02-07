Israel’s Netanyahu expected to meet Trump in US on Wednesday and discuss Iran

Netanyahu volerà negli Stati Uniti questa settimana e incontrerà Donald Trump a Washington. I due leader parleranno di Iran e di come affrontare le tensioni nella regione. L'incontro è previsto per mercoledì e rappresenta un passo importante nelle relazioni tra i due paesi, che vogliono coordinarsi su questioni di sicurezza e politica internazionale.

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington, where they will discuss negotiations with Iran, Netanyahu’s office said on Saturday. Iranian and U.S. officials held indirect nuclear talks in the Omani capital Muscat on Friday. Both sides said more talks were expected to be held again soon. A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran on the talks told Reuters Iran insisted on its “right to enrich uranium” during the negotiations with the U.S., and that Tehran’s missile capabilities were not raised in the discussions. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il segretario di Stato degli Stati Uniti, Marco Rubio, ha avuto un colloquio telefonico con il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mercoledì a Copenaghen si terrà un incontro tra i ministri degli Esteri di Danimarca e Groenlandia con il vicepresidente statunitense JD Vance e il segretario di Stato Marco Rubio.

Argomenti discussi: Israele e Palestina: al via la fase due tra molte incertezze.

