if us attacks iran says it will strike us bases in the region

Tensione alle stelle tra Stati Uniti e Iran. Dopo le parole del ministro degli Esteri iraniano, che ha annunciato che Teheran reagirà attaccando le basi americane in Medio Oriente nel caso di un attacco statunitense, la situazione si fa ancora più incandescente. Al momento non ci sono azioni concrete, ma le minacce aumentano il rischio di un’escalation che potrebbe coinvolgere tutta la regione.

CAIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Iran will strike U.S. bases in the Middle East if it is attacked by U.S. forces that have massed in the region, its foreign minister said on Saturday, insisting that this should not be seen as an attack on the countries hosting them. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi spoke to Qatari Al Jazeera TV a day after Tehran and Washington pledged to continue indirect nuclear talks following what both sides described as positive discussions on Friday in Oman. While Araqchi said no date had yet been set for the next round of negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump said they could take place early next week. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Iran ha dichiarato che risponderà con fermezza a qualsiasi attacco degli Stati Uniti o di Israele, in risposta alle recenti proteste e tensioni nella regione.

Il governatore della regione di Belgorod, in Russia, ha riferito che circa 600.

Will U.S Attack Iran Trump Says Massive U.S Military Fleet Moving To Iran; Tehran Vows Retaliation

