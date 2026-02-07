Una ventina di manifestanti incappucciati hanno lanciato fumogeni e petardi contro la polizia durante una protesta a Milano. Dopo aver preso le distanze dal gruppo principale, si sono divisi e hanno iniziato a disturbare le forze dell’ordine con lanci di oggetti esplosivi. La scena si è svolta vicino all’Olympic Village, con le forze di sicurezza che hanno tentato di mantenere l’ordine. Nessuna notizia di feriti, ma l’atmosfera è rimasta tesa.

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A group of around 100 hooded protesters threw flares and fireworks at police after breaking away from the main body of a demonstration in the Oly. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Hooded protesters throw flares at police at end of demonstration in Olympic host city Milan

