Greenland foreign minister says US talks are positive but the outcome remains uncertain

Questa mattina a Copenaghen il ministro degli Esteri della Groenlandia, Vivian Motzfeldt, ha detto che i colloqui con gli Stati Uniti sono andati bene e sono considerati positivi. Tuttavia, ha aggiunto che i risultati concreti ancora non si vedono e bisogna aspettare per capire quale sarà l’esito finale. La discussione riguarda questioni di interesse tra i due paesi, ma ancora non ci sono decisioni definitive.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said on Saturday that while it is positive that talks with the U.S. are ongoing, they are not yet where Greenland wants them to be, and it is too early to predict where they will lead. “We are not there where we want to be yet. There is going to be a long track, so where we are going to land at the end, it’s too early to say,” Motzfeldt said at a joint press conference in Nuuk with her Danish and Canadian counterparts. “Non siamo ancora al punto in cui vogliamo essere. Il percorso sarà lungo, quindi è troppo presto per dire dove arriveremo alla fine”, ha detto Motzfeldt in una conferenza stampa congiunta a Nuuk con le sue controparti danese e canadese. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

