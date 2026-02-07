exclusive us plans initial payment towards billions owed to un envoy waltz

Gli Stati Uniti preparano un pagamento iniziale per saldare parte dei miliardi di dollari che devono all’Onu. Entro poche settimane, Washington verserà una somma significativa, cercando di mettere fine a una lunga disputa finanziaria con le Nazioni Unite. La mossa arriva dopo anni di ritardi e tensioni tra le due parti.

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The United States will make an initial payment towards the billions of dollars it owes to the United Nations in a matter of weeks, the U.S. ambassador to the world body told Reuters on Friday, while stressing the need for the U.N. to continue reforms. Mike Waltz made the comments in a telephone interview two weeks after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm on U.N. finances and warned that the 193-country organization is at risk of “imminent financial collapse” due to unpaid fees, the majority of which are owed by Washington. “You’ll certainly see an initial tranche of money very shortly,” Waltz said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

