La situazione a Cuba si fa sempre più complicata. Il governo ha annunciato un piano per proteggere i servizi essenziali e distribuire il carburante in modo più razionale, in risposta alle recenti mosse degli Stati Uniti che mirano a interrompere le forniture di petrolio. La decisione arriva mentre l’isola cerca di affrontare le difficoltà causate dal taglio delle forniture e di mantenere in piedi servizi fondamentali per la popolazione.

HAVANA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cuba detailed a wide-ranging plan on Friday to protect essential services and ration fuel as the communist-run government dug in its heels in defiance of a U.S. effort to cut off oil supply to the Caribbean island. The rationing measures are the first to be announced since President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on the U.S.-bound products of any country exporting fuel to Cuba and suggested hard times ahead for Cubans already suffering severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine. Government ministers said the measures would guarantee fuel supply for key sectors, including agricultural production, education, water supply, healthcare and defense. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Cuba to protect essential services as US moves to cut off oil supply

Approfondimenti su Cuba Us

A Cuba si prepara a introdurre un piano di razionamento, mentre gli Stati Uniti si muovono per bloccare le forniture di carburante.

La Russia continuerà a fornire olio a Cuba.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Cuba suffers power cuts as Venezuela, Mexico cut fuel supplies | REUTERS

Ultime notizie su Cuba Us

Cuba to protect essential services as US moves to cut off oil supplyBy Dave Sherwood HAVANA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cuba detailed a wide-ranging plan on Friday to protect essential services and ration fuel as the communist-run government dug in its heels in defiance of a U ... msn.com

Cuba adopts measures to confront energy crisisTo deal with fuel shortages, Cuba has announced plans to ration fuel and protect essential services. The government has blamed Washington for the crisis.The Cuban government on Friday announced a ... msn.com

A Pasqua volevo andare a Cuba ma tanti me lo hanno sconsigliato quindi …… chi è già stato ad Aruba Mi può dire se merita Altrimenti cambio destinazione Grazie a chi mi risponderà facebook