avalanches in italy kill three off piste skiers in winter olympics regions

Tre sciatori sono morti oggi in valanghe in due zone diverse delle Alpi italiane, tra Trentino Alto Adige e Lombardia. Le valanghe sono arrivate improvvise mentre gli sciatori erano fuori pista, senza poter fare nulla per salvarsi. I soccorritori hanno recuperato i corpi questa mattina, ma non hanno potuto fare niente per i tre. Le autorità avvertono che le condizioni sulla neve sono molto pericolose e invitano gli appassionati a prestare massima attenzione.

Two avalanches hit the Marmolada area in the Dolomites, not far from Cortina d’Ampezzo where the women’s Alpine skiing competitions are taking place. The Alpine rescue service said they recovered the body of a man who had gone off-piste with another three skiers at Punta Rocca, a 3,300-metre peak on the Marmolada massif, the highest mountain in the Dolomites. The service said the man died buried in the snow after causing the avalanche, despite his three companions having immediately started the search operation with help from other skiers, until rescuers arrived. Another two off-piste skiers died in Albosaggia, a village in the lower Valtellina valley, some 40 miles (65 km) east of Bormio, where all of the men’s Alpine skiing competitions are being held. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina a Milano migliaia di persone si sono radunate per protestare contro l’impatto delle Olimpiadi invernali sulla città.

Questa mattina, si sono aperti ufficialmente i Giochi invernali di Milano e Cortina, con la cerimonia di apertura che ha richiamato migliaia di spettatori.

