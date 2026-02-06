La proposta della Casa Bianca di usare piccoli reattori nucleari per alimentare l’era dell’intelligenza artificiale sta incontrando molte critiche. La strategia prevede di creare una rete di impianti per gestire i rifiuti radioattivi, ma non si sa ancora come farlo in modo sicuro e permanente. Intanto, alcune voci chiedono volontari disposti a ospitare i materiali più pericolosi per sempre. La questione resta aperta e rischia di diventare un nodo complicato da risolvere nel prossimo futuro.

But there’s a problem. There is no very deep hole, and the stockpile of some 100,000 tons of radioactive waste being stored temporarily at nuclear plants and other sites across the United States keeps getting bigger. To resolve this quandary, the U.S. administration is now dangling a radioactive carrot. Its request for information (RFI) marks a big shift in policy. The plan to boost nuclear energy is now combined with a requirement to find a permanent home for waste and puts decisions in the hands of local communities - decisions worth tens of billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs, according to a spokesperson for the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - WANTED: Volunteers to host nuclear waste, forever

