Il Dipartimento della Sicurezza Interna degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato di voler espellere un bambino ecuadoriano di soli cinque anni, attualmente detenuto in Minnesota. La notizia ha suscitato reazioni contrastanti, mentre le autorità spiegano che l’operazione rientra nelle procedure di immigrazione. La famiglia del bambino si trova in attesa di chiarimenti, mentre le associazioni per i diritti umani chiedono di fermare la deportazione.

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Friday it is seeking to deport a 5-year-old Ecuadorean boy who was detained in Minnesota last month. The lawyer, Danielle Molliver, described the move as “extraordinary” and possibly “retaliatory.” “These are regular removal proceedings,” department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said, adding, “This is standard procedure and there is nothing retaliatory about enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.” Lawyers for Liam and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Liam and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, who both entered the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US moves to deport 5-year-old detained in Minnesota

Approfondimenti su US Immigration

Un giudice federale ha ordinato la liberazione di Adrian Conejo Arias e del suo bambino di cinque anni, Liam Conejo Ramos.

A Cuba si prepara a introdurre un piano di razionamento, mentre gli Stati Uniti si muovono per bloccare le forniture di carburante.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

Liam Conejo Ramos ICE Detention: 5-Year-Old Detained in Minnesota!

Ultime notizie su US Immigration

US moves to deport 5-year-old detained in MinnesotaBy Jasper Ward WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Friday it is seeking to deport a 5-year-old Ecuadorean boy who was detained in Minnesota last month. The ... msn.com

US moves to deport five-year-old boy detained in MinnesotaLiam Conejo Ramos went viral on social media after being detained by ICE agents. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more at straitstimes.com. straitstimes.com

Ice, Trump ritira 700 agenti federali dal Minnesota. https://tg.la7.it/esteri/ice-trump-ritira-700-federali-minnesota-homan-04-02-2026-252111 facebook

Nba, #Sengun trascina Houston senza #Durant. Minnesota si ferma, #Clippers dominati x.com