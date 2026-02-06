us animal rights activist can be extradited from uk over 2003 bombings

Un attivista britannico coinvolto in attentati contro strutture legate alla sperimentazione animale potrebbe essere estradato dal Regno Unito in un altro paese. La richiesta arriva dopo anni di indagini e dibattiti legali. La decisione finale spetta ora alle autorità britanniche, che devono valutare se consegnare l’uomo alle autorità straniere. La vicenda riaccende il dibattito sulla lotta contro il terrorismo di stampo animalista e sui limiti delle leggi in vigore.

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - An alleged animal rights extremist can be extradited from Britain to the U.S. to stand trial over bombings linked to animal testing more than two decades ago, a London court ruled on Friday. U.S. citizen Daniel San Diego, 47, is accused in relation to bombings in California in 2003, with the so-called Revolutionary Cells of the Animal Liberation Brigade claiming responsibility. No one was injured in either of the incidents. San Diego was found in Wales in November 2024, having been on the FBI’s most-wanted terrorist list since 2009 – the first domestic terrorist on the list, alongside the likes of late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

