La polizia britannica ha perquisito due proprietà di Peter Mandelson, ex ministro e figura di spicco della politica britannica. Le operazioni sono parte di un’indagine sulla possibile condotta illecita legata ai rapporti tra Mandelson ed Epstein. Al momento, non sono stati ancora resi pubblici dettagli sulle accuse o sui risultati delle ricerche.

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British police searched two addresses linked to Peter Mandelson in their probe into misconduct in public office, they said on Friday, following reports about the close ties between the former ambassador and late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Reports about the extent of Mandelson’s links to Epstein have prompted criticism of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s move to appoint him ambassador to the United States in 2024. Starmer apologised on Thursday for the decision. Files released by the U.S. Justice Department last week included emails suggesting Mandelson had leaked government documents to Epstein and Epstein had made payments to Mandelson and his then-partner, now husband. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UK police search properties in probe into Mandelson over Epstein ties

