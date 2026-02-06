The House of the Dead | Paul WS Anderson torna agli zombie con Isabela Merced

Paul W.S. Anderson torna al mondo degli zombie con il suo nuovo film,

Dopo aver plasmato il successo cinematografico di Resident Evil, il regista Paul W.S. Anderson si prepara a portare sul grande schermo un altro pilastro del genere horror videoludico: The House of the Dead. Secondo un nuovo aggiornamento proveniente da Deadline, la protagonista scelta per il progetto sarà Isabela Merced, stella nascente del cinema d’azione già vista in Alien: Romulus e attesissima nella seconda stagione di The Last of Us. Il film, descritto come una “priorità assoluta” per Sega dopo il successo di Sonic, sarà lanciato sul mercato internazionale durante l’European Film Market di Berlino. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it

The House of the Dead | Paul W.S. Anderson torna agli zombie con Isabela Merced

The House of the Dead | Paul W.S. Anderson torna agli zombie con Isabela MercedIsabela Merced sarà la protagonista di The House of the Dead, l'adattamento del videogioco Sega diretto da Paul W.S. Anderson. Tutti i dettagli. universalmovies.it

Sega's The House Of The Dead movie lands The Last of Us star for lead roleEarlier, it was announced Isabela Merced is set to lead the movie adaptation based on Sega's zombie shooter. These won't be the first zombies Merced has seen, with the actress recently starring as ... eurogamer.net

