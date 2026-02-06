The House of the Dead | Paul WS Anderson torna agli zombie con Isabela Merced

Paul W.S. Anderson torna al mondo degli zombie con il suo nuovo film,

Dopo aver plasmato il successo cinematografico di  Resident Evil, il regista  Paul W.S. Anderson  si prepara a portare sul grande schermo un altro pilastro del genere horror videoludico:  The House of the Dead. Secondo un nuovo aggiornamento proveniente da Deadline, la protagonista scelta per il progetto sarà  Isabela Merced, stella nascente del cinema d’azione già vista in  Alien: Romulus  e attesissima nella seconda stagione di  The Last of Us. Il film, descritto come una “priorità assoluta” per  Sega  dopo il successo di  Sonic, sarà lanciato sul mercato internazionale durante l’European Film Market di Berlino. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it

