taiwan to seek extension of arms deals with us amid budget stand off

Taiwan spinge per allungare i tempi dell’accordo sugli armamenti con gli Stati Uniti. Il governo taiwanese chiederà di posticipare la scadenza per firmare l’intesa, mentre è in corso uno scontro sul budget. La richiesta arriva in un momento di tensione crescente tra le due parti, con Taipei che vuole accelerare le consegne di armi per rafforzare la propria difesa. Intanto, gli Stati Uniti valutano la richiesta, mentre il negoziato resta aperto.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te last year proposed a $40 billion special defence budget to counter a rising threat from China, which views the island as its own territory, but the opposition-controlled parliament has instead advanced its own, less expensive proposals which only fund some U.S. weapons. Taiwan’s defence ministry has urged the opposition to approve the spending proposal, warning that any delay could postpone much-needed weapons deliveries, as orders from other countries could move ahead in the queue. The ministry said it had received from the U.S. government draft Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) price proposals valid until March 15 of this year for TOW anti-tank missiles, Lockheed Martin-made Javelin anti-armour missiles and M109A7 self-propelled howitzers. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La situazione delle vendite di armi dagli Stati Uniti a Taiwan si sta evolvendo, con quattro accordi ancora da notificare al Congresso.

