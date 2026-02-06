Taiwan e la ditta americana Kratos hanno testato con successo un nuovo drone da attacco a propulsione aerea. L’obiettivo è rafforzare la difesa contro le crescenti tensioni con la Cina. La prova si è svolta in modo positivo, segnando un passo importante nella collaborazione tra il governo taiwanese e le aziende militari statunitensi.

TAIPEI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Kratos Defense and Taiwan’s military have successfully tested a new jet-powered attack drone, a move aimed at rapidly boosting the island’s ability to field “large numbers” of low-cost drone amid a rising Chinese threat. Kratos called the test a “milestone” that could pave the way for deeper cooperation between the company and Taiwan’s top military research body, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). In a statement, NCSIST described the project as a “new milestone in U.S.-Taiwan defence technology collaboration,” saying such cooperation can shorten development timelines and meet Taiwan’s needs for “rapid countermeasures and long-range preemptive strikes. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Taiwan teams with US firm Kratos to build attack drones to counter China

In Giappone, le elezioni si avvicinano e il governo di Tokyo spera in un sostegno forte per la premier Sanae Takaichi.

Taiwan punta alle democrazie per il commercio.

Argomenti discussi: La cooperazione tra Taiwan e gli Usa resterà invariata dopo l'avvertimento di Xi.

