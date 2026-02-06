pardoned january 6 rioter pleads guilty to threatening us democratic leader jeffries

Un uomo coinvolto negli eventi del 6 gennaio 2021, che aveva ricevuto la grazia dall’allora presidente Donald Trump, ha ammesso le sue responsabilità in tribunale. Il protagonista si è dichiarato colpevole di aver minacciato il leader democratico degli Stati Uniti, Jeffries. La notizia arriva mentre si intensificano le discussioni sugli effetti delle decisioni presidenziali sui processi giudiziari di chi ha partecipato agli scontri.

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A January 6, 2021, rioter, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to a harassment charge after being accused of threatening to kill U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, prosecutors said on Thursday. Christopher Moynihan, 35, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge in a hearing in Clinton, New York, and will be sentenced in April. His representative could not immediately be reached. Moynihan, 34, was charged in October after he sent threatening text messages about an appearance Jeffries was scheduled to make in New York City, according to a complaint filed in New York state court in Clinton. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

