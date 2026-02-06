Norway’s crown prince says he is looking after the family

Il principe ereditario di Norvegia, Haakon, ha detto di aver dedicato gli ultimi giorni principalmente alla famiglia. In un momento difficile, ha spiegato di aver dato priorità alle persone care, sottolineando quanto sia importante restare uniti.

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon said on Friday that the most important thing in recent days has been to look after his family at a difficult time. Haakon’s wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, in an earlier statement on Friday again apologised for her friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, one of several scandals to hit the royal household. Adding to the family’s woes, Mette-Marit’s son Marius, 29, born before she met Haakon, meanwhile went on trial this week accused of rape, domestic abuse, assault and other crimes. “For me, the most important thing these past few days has been to take care of the flock,” Haakon told reporters on the sidelines of an official royal visit, referring to his family. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

In Norvegia, il figliastro del principe ereditario ha smentito in tribunale di aver drogato una donna che lo accusa di stupro.

La principessa ereditiera di Norvegia, Mette-Marit, ha chiesto scusa ancora una volta per aver avuto rapporti con Jeffrey Epstein, il finanziere condannato per abusi sessuali.

