norway crown princess apologises to king and queen over epstein friendship

La principessa ereditiera di Norvegia, Mette-Marit, ha chiesto scusa ancora una volta per aver avuto rapporti con Jeffrey Epstein, il finanziere condannato per abusi sessuali. La notizia ha fatto scalpore, e lei stessa ha ammesso di aver sbagliato nel mantenere quella relazione. La principessa ha incontrato il re e la regina, e ora si aspetta una spiegazione pubblica sulla vicenda.

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit apologised again on Friday for her friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, one of several scandals to hit the Nordic country’s monarchy. “I also apologise for the situation that I have put the royal family in, especially the King and Queen,” Mette-Marit said in a statement released by the royal palace. New files related to Epstein published by the U.S. Justice Department last week included extensive email correspondence between Mette-Marit and Epstein after he was found guilty of child sex crimes in 2008. Mette-Marit, the spouse of Harald’s son Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to the throne, previously apologised for maintaining contacts, saying she displayed poor judgement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Oggi a Oslo il figlio della principessa ereditaria si presenta davanti al giudice.

In tribunale, il figlio della principessa di Norvegia si è messo a piangere durante il primo giorno di processo.

