new zealand celebrates national day with call to support maori and preserve unity

Oggi in Nuova Zelanda si celebra il giorno nazionale, ma il governo ha colto l’occasione per ribadire l’importanza di sostenere i Maori. Il primo ministro ha sottolineato la necessità di rispettare le radici indigene senza dividere il paese. La festa diventa così anche un momento per riflettere sulla strada da seguire per mantenere unita una nazione sempre più multiculturale.

They are expected to perform the haka, a traditional Maori dance, after disembarking. Waitangi Day commemorates the Treaty of Waitangi, signed in 1840 by the British Crown and more than 500 Maori Indigenous chiefs setting out how the two sides agreed to govern. It still guides legislation and policy in New Zealand. This year's celebration carries added political weight ahead of a national election scheduled in November, as tension with some Maori has grown after the conservative government, elected in late 2023, unwound some Indigenous policies and disbanded organisations aimed at improving the lives of Maori, who make up about 20% of the 5.

New Zealand celebrates national day with call to support Maori and preserve unityNew Zealand must continue to evolve in a way that empowers its Indigenous Maori while preserving national unity, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said, as the ... uk.news.yahoo.com

New Zealand Celebrates Partnership With Malaysia, ASEANA captivating Maori cultural performance takes place during the luncheon hosted by New Zealand, attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his counterpart from New Zealand, Christopher ... bernama.com

