more storms coming as leonardo swells rivers bursts aquifers in spain and portugal

Le autorità nel sud della Spagna hanno evacuato alcune zone residenziali. Temono che il fiume principale possa uscire dagli argini a causa delle piogge intense legate alla tempesta Leonardo, che ha già fatto gonfiare i fiumi e riempito gli acquiferi. La paura è che si ripetano allagamenti come quelli già registrati in passato. La situazione resta monitorata, mentre le previsioni indicano nuove piogge in arrivo.

State weather agency AEMET warned that another storm, Marta, would hit the peninsula on Saturday, bringing more abundant rainfall. Several residential areas near the Guadalquivir riverbed in Cordoba province were evacuated overnight due to the dramatic rise in water levels. Also evacuated were the approximately 1,500 residents of Grazalema, a mountain village popular with hikers, as water seeped through the walls of houses and cascaded along steep cobbled streets. Andalusia’s regional leader, Juan Manuel Moreno, told radio station SER that aquifers in the Grazalema mountains were full and could provoke landslides due to pent-up pressure. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Una persona è morta in Portogallo, dove le acque di piena hanno travolto un’auto.

