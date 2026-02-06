Mexico’s Sheinbaum aims to send humanitarian aid to Cuba by Monday

La presidente del Messico, Claudia Sheinbaum, ha annunciato che il governo sta preparando l'invio di aiuti umanitari a Cuba. Entro lunedì, il paese dovrebbe ricevere cibo e beni di prima necessità. La decisione arriva in un momento di tensione e difficoltà per l’isola, e l’obiettivo è aiutare la popolazione a superare questa fase. La consegna sarà una risposta concreta alle esigenze di Cuba, senza lunghe attese o promesse vuote.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 - Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that her government is aiming to send humanitarian aid, including food and other basic supplies, to Cuba by Monday. “We are planning to send this aid either this weekend or on Monday at the latest,” Sheinbaum said at her morning daily press conference. Washington subsequently threatened tariffs on countries that supply oil to the communist-ruled island, saying that Cuba poses an “extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security - a claim Havana denies.”Obviously, we do not want sanctions against Mexico, but we are in the process of dialogue and, for now, humanitarian aid will be sent,” Sheinbaum said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

