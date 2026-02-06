Kremlin says it hopes US-Iran talks in Oman will yield results
Il Cremlino spera che i negoziati tra Iran e Stati Uniti in Oman portino a risultati concreti. La Russia guarda con attenzione a questi incontri, sperando che possano contribuire a ridurre le tensioni nella regione. La diplomazia si muove tra aspettative e incertezze, mentre le parti coinvolte cercano di trovare un punto di incontro.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it hoped that negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman would yield results and lead to a de-escal. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Kremlin says it hopes US-Iran talks in Oman will yield resultsMOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it hoped that negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman would yield results and lead to a de-escalation and urged all sides to ... msn.com
