kremlin says it hopes us iran talks in oman will yield results

Il Cremlino spera che i negoziati tra Iran e Stati Uniti in Oman portino a risultati concreti. La Russia guarda con attenzione a questi incontri, sperando che possano contribuire a ridurre le tensioni nella regione. La diplomazia si muove tra aspettative e incertezze, mentre le parti coinvolte cercano di trovare un punto di incontro.

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it hoped that negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman would yield results and lead to a de-escal. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

